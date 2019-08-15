Disney World Introduces 'Mid-Day Magic Ticket'
Entertainment Patrick Clarke August 15, 2019
Florida's Walt Disney World Resort launched a new ticket offer for fall guests Thursday.
The Mid-Day Magic Ticket allows guests to enjoy admission after 12 p.m. to one theme park per day. As of Thursday, two-, three- and four-day Mid-Day Magic tickets are available for start dates on or before December 15, 2019.
Two-day tickets start at $88 per day plus tax or $176 total plus tax and expire four days after the selected start date; three-day tickets are available from $84 per day plus tax or $252 total plus tax and expire five days after guests' selected start date and four-day tickets start at $79 per day plus tax or $316 total plus tax and expire seven days after the chosen start date.
The new offer marks the first time the theme park is offering a late-entry ticket with special pricing.
Guests can also purchase afternoon and evening FastPass+ to select attractions, entertainment and meet and greets with Disney characters up to 30 days in advance.
There's also still time for travelers to take advantage of Walt Disney World Resort's other fall offers.
Visitors to Walt Disney World Resort have a lot to look forward to this coming fall, including the expanded Epcot International Food & Wine Festival beginning August 29 and the holiday Hoopla Dance Party in DinoLand U.S.A at Animal Kingdom starting November 8.
Travel agents will be pleased to know that the Mid-Day Magic Ticket is commissionable.
