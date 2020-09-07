Disney World Resort Offering Supervised Remote Learning
Much of the country has already gone back to school or will be starting this week, and most students will begin the year with remote virtual learning from home or in a hybrid combination of remote and in-person.
Now The Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort is offering a unique – and certainly luxurious – way to learn remotely.
Welcome to the idea of the ‘schoolcation.’
According to a story in People magazine, the Four Seasons is offering a supervised remote learning situation, with a dedicated learning space during the day for children to do their work or take virtual lessons online.
Then, afterward, it’s playtime at the world’s greatest playground.
“This new offering exclusively for our Resort guests will be both helpful to parents, as well as something really fun for kids to experience,” Thomas Steinhauer, General Manager and Regional Vice President of Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, said in a statement. “Many kids have been completing school work in their homes for a while now. A chance to mix up their learning environment, and combine school and playtime at the Resort, is sure to be a welcome treat and create a memory that will last a lifetime.”
People noted the schoolwork sessions are held in small-group classroom settings in spacious, airy event rooms at the Four Seasons Resort. Each student gets free Wi-Fi and a dedicated desk area that's socially distanced from the other students, with no more than six students per classroom.
Students can take advantage of either a half-day from 9 a.m. to noon or a full day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch included. Most of the morning is dedicated to virtual learning, with a lunch break at noon.
Parents? Oh, the resort has not forgotten parents. The resort is filled with adults-only activities, including its Oasis Pool, spa treatments (including vibrational sound therapy, cryotherapy and vitality drips), a full-service hair salon, indoor and outdoor relaxation lounges, golf club, mixology classes and fitness center.
