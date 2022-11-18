Last updated: 12:33 PM ET, Fri November 18 2022

Disneyland Announces Mickey’s Toontown Reopening Date, New Coaster

Entertainment Donald Wood November 18, 2022

Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland.
Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland. (photo via Disneyland Media)

Officials from Disneyland Resort announced that its popular Mickey’s Toontown area would reopen to the public on March 8, 2023, and the new Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster.

The reopening date was revealed as part of Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s birthday celebration, with Disneyland sharing more about the land’s interactive play areas and how the attractions are stepping into a new era of inclusive experiences.

Some of the changes coming to Mickey’s Toontown include CenTOONial Park, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway (scheduled to open on January 27, 2023), Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard and Donald’s Duck Pond.

The area will also feature reimagined attractions, such as Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, Goofy’s House and Donald’s Boat. Toontown will also host returning favorites, including Mickey’s House, Minnie’s House and Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin.

Earlier this month, Disneyland announced it would showcase the ‘Adventureland Treehouse Inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson’ in 2023 in a fresh new way. The attraction, located in a giant tree on the shores of the Jungle River and fashioned by natural objects and natural resources, will bring back the treehouse classic in a fresh new way, full of magic and enchantment.

Disney also recently revealed its theme parks showed financial growth in the fiscal fourth quarter despite temporary closures in Florida due to Hurricane Ian and in China due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Disney’s Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said the company’s parks, experiences and products department reported revenue of $7.4 billion in the fourth quarter, increasing by more than 34 percent and beating the forecast of Wall Street analysts.

Donny Wood
