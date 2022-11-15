Disney World Raising Prices for One-Day, One-Park Tickets
The Walt Disney World Resort is raising its prices as part of a plan to introduce park-specific pricing on one-day, one-park tickets.
Starting on December 8, the Disney Park Pass system will allow guests to select a date and theme park before purchasing their ticket. When choosing the one-day, one-park tickets, a theme park reservation will automatically be made at the time of purchase.
As part of the changes, the Magic Kingdom Park will be priced at or above all of the other theme parks due to the incredible demand. Magic Kingdom tickets will range from $124-$189, with the most expensive prices coming during the week of Christmas through New Year’s.
Prices for the one-day tickets at Disney’s Animal Kingdom range between $109-$159, Hollywood Studios varies between $124-$179 and EPCOT costs between $114-$179.
Disney officials also revealed the company would update pricing on select add-on options, including the Park Hopper Option and Park Hopper Plus Option, starting on December 8. No updated prices have been announced.
Also on December 8, pricing for the Incredi-, Sorcerer and Pirate Annual Passes will increase between $43-100, while the Disney Pixie Dust Pass will remain at its current price. All Annual Passes continue to be available for renewal, but sales for the Incredi-, Sorcerer and Pirate Annual Passes remain unavailable “for the time being as we stay focused on our current passholders.”
Earlier this month, Disney announced its theme parks showed financial growth in the fiscal fourth quarter despite temporary closures in Florida due to Hurricane Ian and in China due to coronavirus-related restrictions.
Disney’s Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said the company’s parks, experiences and products department reported revenue of $7.4 billion in the fourth quarter, increasing by more than 34 percent and beating the forecast of Wall Street analysts.
