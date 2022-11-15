Last updated: 12:16 PM ET, Tue November 15 2022

Disney World Raising Prices for One-Day, One-Park Tickets

Entertainment Donald Wood November 15, 2022

Mickey pretzel wrapped in celebratory paper at Magic Kingdom
Mickey pretzel wrapped in celebratory paper at Magic Kingdom (Photo via Brooke Geiger McDonald)

The Walt Disney World Resort is raising its prices as part of a plan to introduce park-specific pricing on one-day, one-park tickets.

Starting on December 8, the Disney Park Pass system will allow guests to select a date and theme park before purchasing their ticket. When choosing the one-day, one-park tickets, a theme park reservation will automatically be made at the time of purchase.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Refund stamp

US Government Forcing Airlines to Pay Over $600 Million in...

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, resorts in los cabos, los cabos resorts, waldorf astoria, hilton

Discovery, Wellness, Tech and Personalized Offerings Will Lead...

Inside aircraft airplane, plane seat, airplane seats,

Feedback on Airline Seat Size Coming into FAA

Reception robot desk travel

Bowman’s Travel Brief: More Robots?

El Arco in Los Cabos, Mexico

Mexico Reports International Tourism Growth in September

As part of the changes, the Magic Kingdom Park will be priced at or above all of the other theme parks due to the incredible demand. Magic Kingdom tickets will range from $124-$189, with the most expensive prices coming during the week of Christmas through New Year’s.

Prices for the one-day tickets at Disney’s Animal Kingdom range between $109-$159, Hollywood Studios varies between $124-$179 and EPCOT costs between $114-$179.

Disney officials also revealed the company would update pricing on select add-on options, including the Park Hopper Option and Park Hopper Plus Option, starting on December 8. No updated prices have been announced.

Also on December 8, pricing for the Incredi-, Sorcerer and Pirate Annual Passes will increase between $43-100, while the Disney Pixie Dust Pass will remain at its current price. All Annual Passes continue to be available for renewal, but sales for the Incredi-, Sorcerer and Pirate Annual Passes remain unavailable “for the time being as we stay focused on our current passholders.”

Earlier this month, Disney announced its theme parks showed financial growth in the fiscal fourth quarter despite temporary closures in Florida due to Hurricane Ian and in China due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Disney’s Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said the company’s parks, experiences and products department reported revenue of $7.4 billion in the fourth quarter, increasing by more than 34 percent and beating the forecast of Wall Street analysts.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Howard Tanenbaum, Playa Hotels and Resorts, 2022 Travvy Awards, Travvys

Photo Highlights From the 2022 Travvy Awards

Disneyland Resort Announces Return of Adventureland Treehouse

Disney Reports Strong Quarter for Theme Parks

TravelPulse Podcast: Awarding the Best in the Travel Industry

Universal Orlando Kicking Off Holiday Celebration Experiences

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS