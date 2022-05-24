Disneyland Paris Announces Opening Date for Marvel Avengers Campus
Officials at Disneyland Paris announced its new Marvel Avengers Campus would open on July 20, becoming the first-ever Marvel-themed universe in Europe.
Marvel Avengers Campus will offer live-action stunts, encounters with superheroes, two action-packed attractions and themed restaurants and shops. The themed land is a key milestone in Walt Disney Studios Park’s multi-year transformation plan.
Opening as part of the 30th Anniversary celebration of Disneyland Paris, Marvel Avengers Campus was “created” by Tony Stark himself to discover, recruit and train the next generation of superheroes.
Recruits will also have the opportunity to meet Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain Marvel and more in a new dedicated building unique to Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris, the Training Center.
As for the attractions, the AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: FLIGHT FORCE high-speed rollercoaster and SPIDER-MAN W.E.B. ADVENTURE were designed to combine innovative technology and popular characters to create an experience for the whole family.
Disneyland Paris will also offer the ultimate Marvel experience from sunrise to sunset for guests who stay at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. The resort features Super Hero Station and the Hero Training Zone, as well as 350 pieces of artwork created by more than 110 artists.
Earlier this year, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons brand returned to the French theme park with a new coach, the Disney Fairy Tale Carriage. The hand-crafted coach features 13,000 Swarovski crystals and more than 2,000 golden leaves.
