Disneyland Paris Reopening on June 17
Entertainment Donald Wood May 17, 2021
Officials from Disneyland Paris announced through the theme park’s official website it would reopen to guests on June 17.
In addition to the reopening of the main portion of the French property, Disney revealed Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel and Disney Village would also reopen.
Disney’s Hotel New York -The Art of Marvel is scheduled to open on June 21, with sales open on May 18.
“We look forward to welcoming you back to the heart of the Magic,” a statement on the Disneyland Paris website said.
When the park reopens, the facility will follow enhanced health and safety measures, including limited admittance, social distancing, mandatory facial coverings, redesigned character meet and greets, increased cleaning and more.
Disneyland Paris initially closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and reopened in July before a second national lockdown forced its closure on October 29.
The French theme park’s reopening comes less than a month after Disneyland in California re-debuted on April 30.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Paris
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS