Last updated: 10:36 AM ET, Mon May 17 2021

Disneyland Paris Reopening on June 17

Entertainment Donald Wood May 17, 2021

Disneyland, Paris, theme park
PHOTO: Main entrance to Disneyland Paris. (photo via MarKord / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Officials from Disneyland Paris announced through the theme park’s official website it would reopen to guests on June 17.

In addition to the reopening of the main portion of the French property, Disney revealed Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel and Disney Village would also reopen.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
WTTC

WTTC’s Annual Global Summit Proved Travel Can Return Safely

Colosseum with clear blue sky and clouds in Rome, Italy

American Airlines Now Welcoming All Visitors to Italy

Woman in a white dress is taking photos in Oia, Santorini, Greece

Greece Is Now Open - Here's What You Need To Know

United Economy Plus seats

United Airlines Adds Domestic, International Service Ahead of...

Disney’s Hotel New York -The Art of Marvel is scheduled to open on June 21, with sales open on May 18.

“We look forward to welcoming you back to the heart of the Magic,” a statement on the Disneyland Paris website said.

When the park reopens, the facility will follow enhanced health and safety measures, including limited admittance, social distancing, mandatory facial coverings, redesigned character meet and greets, increased cleaning and more.

Disneyland Paris initially closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and reopened in July before a second national lockdown forced its closure on October 29.

The French theme park’s reopening comes less than a month after Disneyland in California re-debuted on April 30.

For more information on Paris

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Mickey Mouse dressed in 50th anniversary attire

Disney World, Universal Orlando Announce No Masks Needed Outside

Disney Parks To Ease Mask Mandates and Raise Capacities

Disney World Updates Social Distancing Protocols

Resorts World Las Vegas Announces Headliner Musical Acts

TravelPulse Podcast: The Future of Group Travel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS