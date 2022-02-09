Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons Announces New Venues, Offerings
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons brand announced new venues and offerings for couples celebrating a Disney wedding in 2022.
The brand has revealed new options designed to bring fairy tale weddings, honeymoons, vow renewals and anniversaries to life through products, services and locations only Disney can provide.
Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons revealed its newest wedding venue to debut, Place de Remy, inside the expanded France Pavilion at EPCOT. Place du Remy is the newest of more than 50 wedding venues across Disney World, from theme parks to a dedicated wedding pavilion.
Four new decor concepts are now available, modeled after the “EARidescent” glow of each of the four Disney World parks. Special food and beverages exclusive to the park’s 50th Anniversary can also be incorporated into Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.
“At Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons, we love celebrating incredible love stories and important milestones,” Disney marketing director Korri McFann said. “We're excited to kick off 2022 by introducing all-new opportunities that couples can take advantage of during once-in-a-lifetime moments like the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration, the Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary and the launch of the newest Disney Cruise Line ship.”
At Disneyland Paris, the resort is celebrating its 30th Anniversary with Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons’ new coach, the Disney Fairy Tale Carriage. The hand-crafted coach features 13,000 Swarovski crystals and more than 2,000 golden leaves.
For cruise enthusiasts, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, Disney Wish, will include a new Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons venue, the Grand Hall, when it sets sail on her maiden voyage on June 9.
The brand makes wedding and honeymoon dreams a reality for couples at Disney locations worldwide, including Aulani Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland, Disney World and more.
