Disneyland Resort Provides Updates on Hotels, Downtown Disney District
Entertainment Donald Wood April 28, 2022
Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock announced during a meeting with community leaders that the park’s hotels and Downtown Disney District would undergo major changes and upgrades over the coming year.
Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is set to begin a theme transformation that will bring Pixar worlds and characters to life through curated artwork and decor in a comfortable, contemporary setting.
Later this year, travelers staying at hotels at Disneyland will be able to enjoy several new and returning benefits, including the Hey Disney! voice assistant, the ability to send select theme park purchases back to their hotel and expanded early entry access.
There is also a walkway currently under construction which will soon give Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel guests a convenient entrance to Disney California Adventure Park.
Disneyland is also working on new shopping, dining and entertainment experiences coming to the west side of the Downtown Disney District. The area will feature vibrant color palettes, design elements and patterns influenced by Southern California mid-century modern architecture.
The world-renowned restaurant Din Tai Fung will join the district to offer guests Chinese cuisine in a creative space near the new lawn pavilion. There are also changes coming to Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen to incorporate California energy and a fresh approach to the menu.
In addition, the popular Earl of Sandwich is coming to the Downtown Disney District in a special sandwich walk-up location, offering guests the classics for a limited time, beginning later this year.
Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland is also undergoing a reimagining and will debut with new experiences focused on families and young children in early 2023.
