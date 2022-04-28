Last updated: 10:25 AM ET, Thu April 28 2022

Disneyland Resort Provides Updates on Hotels, Downtown Disney District

Entertainment Donald Wood April 28, 2022

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel at Disneyland Resort.
Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel at Disneyland Resort. (photo via Disneyland Resort Media)

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock announced during a meeting with community leaders that the park’s hotels and Downtown Disney District would undergo major changes and upgrades over the coming year.

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is set to begin a theme transformation that will bring Pixar worlds and characters to life through curated artwork and decor in a comfortable, contemporary setting.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Cancun Airport

Mexico to Heavily Invest in Airport Maintenance, Expansion...

The Greek flag flying at sunset in the town of Oia in Santorini, Greece.

gallery icon April Destination News You Might Have Missed

Vision Beach, turks and caicos, Rental Escapes, luxury villa rentals

Top Summer Travel Destinations for Luxury Villa Rentals

PHOTO: Travel to London by flight (photo via anyaberkut / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon The Best Time To Book Your International Flight

Later this year, travelers staying at hotels at Disneyland will be able to enjoy several new and returning benefits, including the Hey Disney! voice assistant, the ability to send select theme park purchases back to their hotel and expanded early entry access.

There is also a walkway currently under construction which will soon give Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel guests a convenient entrance to Disney California Adventure Park.

Disneyland is also working on new shopping, dining and entertainment experiences coming to the west side of the Downtown Disney District. The area will feature vibrant color palettes, design elements and patterns influenced by Southern California mid-century modern architecture.

The world-renowned restaurant Din Tai Fung will join the district to offer guests Chinese cuisine in a creative space near the new lawn pavilion. There are also changes coming to Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen to incorporate California energy and a fresh approach to the menu.

In addition, the popular Earl of Sandwich is coming to the Downtown Disney District in a special sandwich walk-up location, offering guests the classics for a limited time, beginning later this year.

Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland is also undergoing a reimagining and will debut with new experiences focused on families and young children in early 2023.

For more information on California

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Roger Federer and Anne Hathaway

Celebrities Lend Their Talents to Travel Ads

TravelPulse Podcast: Assessing Travel Risks and Safety

gallery icon Where To See the Biggest Musical Acts This Summer

TravelPulse Podcast: Embracing Eco-Travel

Walt Disney World Drops All Mask Requirements

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS