Disneyland’s Main Street Electrical Parade Returns With New Grand Finale
Laurie Baratti April 19, 2022
The countdown is nearly over to the return of epic nighttime spectaculars at California’s Disneyland Resort. That includes the venerated ‘Main Street Electrical Parade’, and ‘Disneyland Forever’ Fireworks Spectacular at Disneyland Park, as well as the awe-inspiring ‘World of Color’ at Disney California Adventure Park.
Friday, April 22, will mark the Main Street Electrical Parade’s comeback—with this year marking the iconic parade’s 50th anniversary—this fan-favorite nighttime procession will be sporting a few alterations. Guests will delight in an all-new, enchanting finale that (apropos of a post-pandemic celebration) pays tribute to the theme of togetherness.
Creators were inspired by an existing aesthetic already present within the park, in an iconic attraction that’s dedicated to celebrating the universality of all mankind. That’s right—the concept of the new finale sequence combines the artistic style of Disney legend Mary Blair’s design for ‘It’s a Small World’ with the classic elements that constitute the Main Street Electric Parade.
The new floats will depict more than a dozen Disney Animation and Pixar stories, with animatronic doll versions of beloved characters, thousands of sparkling lights and electro-synthe-magnetic musical sound.
Also from April 22, Disneyland Park will once again “ignite the night” with the relaunch of its ‘Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular, which originally debuted in 2015 for the park’s 60th anniversary Diamond Celebration. And, it lights up more than just the sky, with immersive storytelling projections appearing on Sleeping Beauty’s Castle and Main Street USA, It’s a Small World and around the Rivers of America; along with sparkling pyrotechnic elements, lasers and astonishing special effects. It’s a multi-dimensional experience that changes depending upon which viewing location guests choose.
The Disneyland Forever spectacular will be presented on weekends only (Friday through Sunday) until late spring, with Mickey’s Magic Mix projections-only show standing in from Monday through Thursday until summertime arrives, at which point the fireworks spectacular will begin running nightly.
Likewise, the breathtaking World of Color light, laser and water extravaganza brings enchanting animation sequences to life in a thrilling and immersive, one-of-a-kind way. A kaleidoscopic field of fountains dances at heights of up to 200 feet in time with a stirring soundtrack, punctuating classic Disney moments that play out on movie screens made of veils of high-powered mist—a wall of water 380 wide and 50 feet high, with a projection surface of 19,000 square feet. In fact, the overwater “stage” that emerges from Paradise Bay is almost an acre wide and longer than a football field. Beginning on April 22, the park will use a virtual queue system to help guests get in line for this popular show, with distribution times beginning at noon each day.
For more information, visit disneyland.com.
