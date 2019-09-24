Disney's US Parks Will Soon Offer Hundreds of Vegan Options for Guests
Entertainment Megan duBois September 24, 2019
Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts have always been great at accommodating guests with all types of dietary needs. For vegan guests, it’ll soon be easier than ever to find enjoyable dishes throughout your vacation with Disney's latest initiative to offer more plant-based dining options than ever before. With hundreds of restaurants across the Disney Parks around the world, the Disney culinary teams are consistently pushing the limits of what they can do with food and how they can better serve the people who are walking into their parks every day.
As of now, plant-based items across both Walt Disney World and Disneyland are very limited, but starting October 1, more than 400 options will be available at Walt Disney World Resort. In the spring of 2020, additional vegan options will be debuting at Disneyland Resort. Items will be easily accessible and available at table service, quick service and snack carts around both resorts, and will be identifiable by the new green leaf icon.
If you’re planning on visiting either resort before the rollout starts, there are still some great dishes for you to choose from—some of which you may not have known were completely plant-based.
At Disneyland Resort, the Enchanted Cauli-Flower Sandwich from Red Rose Taverne, Potato Flautas from Lamplight Lounge (brunch only) and the Rongo Salad from Tangaroa Terrace are all animal-free. At Walt Disney World, guests can currently enjoy Roasted Corn and Spinach Tortellini at Be Our Guest Restaurant, Felucian Garden Spread at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo and Chili-Spiced Crispy Fried Tofu from Satu’li Canteen.
What's more, all you Dole Whip fans out there need not worry—the famous Disney treat is also plant-based and available throughout the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts.
We recently had a little sneak peek into some of the new offerings coming to the Disney Parks and Resorts, and they are fantastic. Whether you're wanting to live a healthier lifestyle or just want to try something different, these dishes are worth trying at least once.
Coming soon to Walt Disney World and Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is a vegan-friendly Ronto Wrap that will be made of bulgogi spiked plant-based protein, pickled vegetable slaw and cilantro. This new option is a great alternative to the already popular Ronto Wrap and it’s hard to tell that you’re not eating meat.
At Disneyland Resort, guests can expect to find one of our favorite bites coming to the Festival of the Holidays at Disney California Adventure—Shepherd’s Upside-Down Pie. The dish includes plant-based protein, carrots, peas and potato mash and is very filling and hearty, making it perfect for those days later in the year when California starts to cool off. Even better, it's topped off with a Mickey-shaped pastry.
If you’re looking for something more upscale, you’re going to want to go to Napa Rose at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa. Of all the vegan specialties, the not-to-be-missed item is the Crispy Red Lentil Crêpe, filled with curried cabbage and spicy eggplant and topped with Vietnamese herb salad. The crepe is crispy and chewy at the same time, and the filling is flavorful without being overwhelming from the curried cabbage.
Whether your current diet includes plant-based meals or not, be on the lookout for the new green leaf icon during your next vacation. The variety, quality and creativity may surprise you so much that you/ll end up finding a new favorite dish to enjoy.
