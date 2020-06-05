Dollywood Plans to Reopen on June 17
Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country were not opened this past spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that’s about to change, as both parks are set to reopen with new health and safety measures on June 17.
Season pass holders will also get a special preview of the parks on June 15 and 16. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa will reopen on June 10.
Like many other theme parks that are in the process of reopening, both Dollywood parks will have regulations. These include allowing only a limited amount of guests each day, requiring everyone to undergo non-invasive temperature checks prior to entering and requiring face masks to be worn by everyone three years and older.
There are a few exceptions for when face-covering won’t be required - when eating, drinking or on water park attractions. All queues have also been altered to include marked barriers or social distancing reminders for guests.
Additional hand sanitizing stations have also been installed, and it is expected that high touchpoints will be cleaned on a regular basis.
The best way to ensure your spot in one of the parks before it reaches capacity is to reserve a place online before going. This is meant for seasonal pass holders too. And while day-of tickets will still be allowed for walk-up purchase, once the parks reach their limited capacity, no one else will be allowed in who doesn’t already have a reservation.
For a full list of all the health and safety protocols for the parks and resort, please visit Dollywood.com.
