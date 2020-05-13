Last updated: 11:39 AM ET, Wed May 13 2020

Universal Orlando’s CityWalk Partially Reopening

Entertainment

Universal CityWalk in Orlando
PHOTO: Universal CityWalk in Orlando. (photo via Marina113/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Universal Orlando Resort announced the CityWalk portion of the property would reopen to guests on a limited basis starting Thursday.

Officials from the Florida theme park revealed the CityWalk shopping center would be open to the public from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time each day. Parking for the facility will be free, but guests must follow the new safety protocols.

Universal’s properties will follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including checking the temperature of each visitor and requiring all guests to wear face masks.

In addition, all travelers arriving at CityWalk will be required to abide by social distancing markers and signage. Employees at the Universal property will also follow the same health and safety guidelines.

Some of the properties open for business include the Universal Studios Store, Airbrush and Hollywood Drive-In Golf. Restaurants like Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville and Voodoo Doughnut will be open as well but only offering takeout from a limited menu.

Universal Studios and Universal Islands of Adventure remain closed, and no specific reopening date has been announced.

Earlier this week, officials from Disney World began accepting hotel reservations for stays in July. While the company has still made no announcement on the planned opening for the Orlando theme park, but speculation that it could open in July is now running rampant.

On Monday, Shanghai Disneyland opened its doors to the public for the first time since closing temporarily in January as a result of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

