Dubai Parks Continues To Innovate With New Attractions, Accommodations
Entertainment Janeen Christoff May 21, 2021
The experience at Dubai Parks and Resorts continues to get better. The parks, which just welcomed nine new rides, is continuing to innovate with plans for the rest of 2021 that include rides inspired by the Now You See Me and John Wick movies at Motiongate Dubai, a new wooden coaster at Bollywood Parks and the opening of the Middle East’s first Legoland Hotel at Legoland Dubai.
“Being one of Dubai’s leading tourist destinations, we are dedicated to continually think about ways to innovate and expand our incredible theme parks,” said Rami Mashini, vice president sales, marketing and strategic partnerships at DXB Entertainments.
“We promise amazing experiences to our guests and this year will see Dubai Parks and Resorts launch record-breaking concepts that will set the standard for theme parks in the region, and will raise the thrills at the park to new heights. It is an exciting time for everyone as people are able to move around Dubai more freely, and international travelers can start to plan their trips to Dubai. We couldn’t be happier to be launching these world-first rides, and an incredibly unique hotel destination for families this year, so we can look to the future together and have something exciting to look forward to.”
Motiongate will welcome the first-ever theme park coaster inspired by the John Wick movie franchise. It will also introduce the world’s fastest single-car spinning coaster based on the film Now You See Me.
Bollywood Park’s new wooden coaster will have a track length of more than one kilometer and a speed of 88 kilometers per hour. The coaster also boasts 33 discrete moments of “airtime.”
Dubai Parks and Resorts is also set to officially open the Middle East’s first Legoland Hotel this year. The 250-room hotel has been built with children in mind and will give families the chance to truly immerse themselves in a playful LEGO-themed world.
