How To Have a Magical Summer at Disneyland Resort
Entertainment Lauren Bowman June 27, 2021
The Happiest Place on Earth is on its way to welcoming back everyone this summer with renewed magic and summertime entertainment.
From the brand-new Avengers Campus that is already wowing guests to the return of the beloved Disneyland Band marching down Main Street, U.S.A, things are looking up in Anaheim.
Here’s a roundup of all the excitement visitors can experience this summer.
The iconic Disneyland Hotel is set to reopen its doors to visitors on July 2, 2021, allowing travelers to stay in the magic while visiting the parks and Downtown Disney District.
Guests can even enjoy up to 25% off select rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and 20% off select rooms at Disneyland Hotel.
Fireworks are set to light up the night sky once again on July 4, 2021, and Mickey’s Mix Magic will illuminate Main Street, U.S.A with its state-of-the-art projection show. The projection show also transforms the facades of Sleeping Beauty’s castle and “It’s a Small World”.
Avengers Campus opened at Disney’s California Adventure Park on June 4th with an all-new ride, innovative food and unique character meet and greets. Plus guests will get to skip the line with the implementation of the virtual queue and mobile ordering for food offerings.
Currently, visitors are required to have both a theme park ticket and a park reservation for the same date for entry. Unfortunately having a hotel reservation does not guarantee patrons a park reservation for the day.
