Jack the Clown Returns to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, Tickets Now On Sale

Entertainment

Universal Orlando Resort Reveals Return of Jack to Halloween Horror Nights.
Universal Reveals Return of Jack to Halloween Horror Nights. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort Media)

The Universal Orlando Resort announced Jack the Clown would return to Halloween Horror Nights as select tickets and vacation packages have now gone on sale.

The 2021 edition of Halloween Horror Nights commemorates its 30th year and kicks off on September 3 before running through October 31.

Jack’s return to Universal’s premier event will be fraught with terror and fear as the grisly circus clown invades every corner of Halloween Horror Nights with unsuspecting “Jack Attacks” sending guests running for their lives.

Select tickets for the Halloween events are on sale now and feature various ways for travelers to customize their visit. Guests can save up to $52 on a single night event ticket and book event upgrades, such as the R.I.P. Tours and Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tours.

Visitors can also save up to $200 on vacation packages—starting at $149 per person, per night based on a family of four—that include hotel accommodations, tickets to Universal Orlando’s theme parks and one-night admission to Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal Orlando hotel guests also receive exclusive benefits, including access to a dedicated entry gate for the event, complimentary transportation to theme parks and Universal CityWalk, and access to the all-new “Jack’d Up” experience at Cabana Bay Beach Resort.

In addition, Cabana Bay Beach Resort’s Swizzle Lounge lobby bar will transform into the “Horror Icons Bar,” featuring specialty beverages and snacks inspired by the event’s most infamous icons.

