Last updated: 02:19 PM ET, Fri March 05 2021

Universal Orlando Announces Return of Halloween Horror Nights in 2021

Entertainment Donald Wood March 05, 2021

Beetlejuice at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2021.
Beetlejuice at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2021. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort Media)

Universal Orlando announced its popular Halloween Horror Nights events would return in 2021.

After last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Halloween Horror Nights festivities will return on September 3 to begin the 30th-anniversary celebration that will run all the way through October 31.

ADVERTISING

The 2021 version of the events will feature 10 terrifying haunted houses, five twisted scare zones and two outrageous live shows. To cap off the announcement, Universal officials revealed Beetlejuice would have his own haunted house this season.

MORE Entertainment
Universal Studios Hollywood, theme park, travel

Universal Studios Hollywood Takes First Step in Reopening...

A rendering of Universal’s Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resumes Work on New Theme Park Epic...

TravelPulse Podcast

TravelPulse Podcast: What Will 2021 Spring Break Travel...

Beetlejuice was the original host of the Halloween Horror Nights events in 1991—then called Fright Nights—and he will return to the park for the 30th anniversary. The haunted house will take guests through scenes from the popular film, including the Maitland home’s attic, Dante’s Inferno Room and the model graveyard.

After being forced to cancel last year’s event, Halloween Horror Nights is coming back with a vengeance and more details about the events and safety protocols will be revealed in the months ahead.

To keep Universal Orlando guests safe during the Halloween Horror Nights festivities this fall, theme park officials will continue to monitor the environment and implement enhanced health and safety procedures as needed.

In July, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood announced the cancellation of the Halloween-themed events due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. While the Orlando park ran smaller haunted houses, fans are ready to get scared again.

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Universal Studios Hollywood, theme park, travel

Universal Studios Hollywood Takes First Step in Reopening With...

Universal Orlando Resumes Work on New Theme Park Epic Universe

TravelPulse Podcast: What Will 2021 Spring Break Travel Look Like?

Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay Has Now Reopened

Travel TV Series ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’ Is Drawing Rave Reviews

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS