Japanese Official Says Olympics Still On Despite Concerns
Entertainment Donald Wood March 16, 2020
Despite ongoing concerns about continuing the 2020 Olympic Games from Tokyo due to the coronavirus outbreak, Japanese officials remain confident the events will still take place as scheduled.
According to BBC.com, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said while the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has the final say in whether the Olympics are canceled or not, the country is operating as if the Olympic Games will go on as planned.
During a press conference, Abe said Japan would “overcome the spread of the infection and host the Olympics without problem, as planned.” The Olympic Torch relay is expected to reach the country on March 26 and the official Olympic flame would be lit on July 24.
Despite the vote of confidence from Abe, the IOC said it would follow World Health Organization recommendations when it comes to continuing, postponing or canceling the 2020 Olympics.
While Japan’s coronavirus outbreak is relatively small compared to other nations—around 820 positive tests and 24 confirmed deaths—there is a growing concern regarding the influx of tourists expected to arrive in the country.
According to a poll conducted by public broadcaster NHK, 45 percent of respondents said they would be against holding the Games in Tokyo during an ongoing medical crisis, while 40 percent said the events should go on as planned.
The poll comes less than two weeks after Japan's Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto told members of Parliament the contract allows the games to take place in 2020, which could be the out the government needs to postpone the Olympics if needed without outright canceling them.
