LEGOLAND California Announces New Ferrari-Themed Attraction
Entertainment Donald Wood November 09, 2021
LEGOLAND California Resort and Ferrari announced a new partnership to build a new attraction at the theme park, scheduled to open in the spring of 2022.
The interactive attraction, dubbed LEGO Ferrari Build and Race, will feature a life-size Ferrari F40 model, and transport guests through the “garage” to the “racetrack” using their creativity and imagination to build, test and race their own LEGO Ferrari.
Ferrari Build and Race was designed with three interactive zones. When travelers enter, a LEGO pit crewmember will greet them with Ferrari fun facts, race history, and showcasing themed LEGO race gear and awards.
“Ferrari is renowned for manufacturing cars unique in terms of performance, innovation and design, setting the standard for luxury and excellence within the automotive world,” LEGOLAND California President Kurt Stocks said. “We have millions of young guests who can be inspired from this to create their own unique cars in this one-of-a-kind testing and racing facility.”
Once inside the garage, visitors have the opportunity to have their photo taken while sitting inside a life-size Ferrari F40 model developed by the LEGO Group. The journey continues as guests build their own LEGO Ferrari car to race at one of three racetracks; the test zone, steering test track and speed test track.
Each traveler’s customized vehicle can also be transformed into a custom digital Ferrari race car that can be used to compete with other vehicles digitally for the fastest race lap.
“We are excited to build upon our existing relationship with the LEGO Group by combining our leading brands within this transformative entertainment attraction,” Ferrari’s Annabel Rochfort said. “The Build and Race experience has been designed to engage with both Ferrari and LEGO lovers of all ages, aligning with Ferrari's strategy to reach out to its younger fans.”
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
For more information on California
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS