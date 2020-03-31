LEGOLAND New York Resort Opening Pushed Back to 2021
Entertainment Patrick Clarke March 31, 2020
The highly anticipated opening of LEGOLAND New York Resort in Hudson Valley has been postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing global impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), Merlin Entertainments announced Tuesday.
The theme park, which will be located approximately 60 miles north of New York City, was previously scheduled to open on July 4, 2020.
"Nothing is more important to us than the health, safety and security of our team, the partners we work with, and the communities we serve," said LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson in a statement accompanying the announcement. "We are in an unprecedented situation that has affected businesses worldwide. By opening LEGOLAND New York Resort in 2021 we are building an attraction that not only meets our high standards, it also gives our guests the best possible experience."
"We are grateful for the support and understanding from our guests and neighbors as we navigate the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic," added Johnson said. "We look forward to building unforgettable memories with our guests and their families when we open in 2021."
The resort confirmed that all previously purchased annual passes and single-day tickets will be honored when it opens next year and that those who have booked vacation packages through LEGOLAND Vacations will have the opportunity to be the first to book for the 2021 season.
Important update from LEGOLAND New York Resort. Please visit our website at https://t.co/Nc9ZnzHz3b for more information. pic.twitter.com/ZPcH4DcKEJ— LEGOLAND New York Resort (@LEGOLANDNewYork) March 31, 2020
Once open, guests will have access to as many as seven themed lands featuring more than 50 rides, shows and attractions as well as the LEGOLAND Hotel, which is also scheduled to debut in 2021.
Contact your travel advisor or visit LEGOLAND.com/new-york for more information. Guests can also email their questions to LLNY.Experience@LEGOLAND.com.
