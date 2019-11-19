LEGOLAND New York Reveals New Ride Technology
Entertainment Donald Wood November 19, 2019
LEGOLAND New York Resort announced Tuesday that when the theme park opens on July 4, 2020, its LEGO Factory Adventure Ride will become the first to use on-ride tracking technology.
The family theme park revealed during a presentation at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo in Orlando the new ride will identify the attributes of guests and map their position to transform them into LEGO Minifigures.
As part of the LEGO Factory Adventure Ride, passengers will join Professor Brick on a thrilling race through the Factory before being spun toward a screen. The interactive experience will turn guests into LEGO Minifigures that move as each person does thanks to advanced computer vision and tracking technologies.
“Merlin Entertainments continues to grow in North America with more than 30 attractions and is already pushing boundaries with the LEGO Factory Adventure before LEGOLAND New York even open,” Merlin Entertainments’ Julie Estrada said in a statement.
“Imagine traveling through a LEGO Factory and suddenly seeing yourself as a LEGO Minifigure,” Estrada continued. “With vision in hand, we looked to two of the world’s leading developers, Holovis and ETF Ride Systems, to create this first of its kind dark ride experience. I can’t wait to see the looks on our guests’ faces when they experience it.”
When it opens, the New York resort will be the largest LEGOLAND theme park ever built and feature more than 50 rides, shows and attractions across themed lands on 150 acres.
Tickets for the theme park located 60 miles northwest of New York City start as low as $62.99, but LEGOLAND New York will offer three tiers of Annual Passes that are now on sale starting at $119.99.
For more information on New York
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS