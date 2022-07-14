Last updated: 10:11 AM ET, Thu July 14 2022

LEGOLAND Resorts Announces Brick-or-Treat Halloween Events, Activities

Brick or Treat at LEGOLAND Resorts.
Brick or Treat at LEGOLAND Resorts. (photo via LEGOLAND Resorts Media)

LEGOLAND Resorts in North America announced its annual Brick-or-Treat Halloween celebration would present a new Monster Party.

LEGOLAND California, Florida and New York will celebrate Halloween this fall with new Monster characters, treat stations, not-so-spooky decorations, entertainment and the release of an exclusive new 4D movie: The Great Monster Chase!

The Monster Party begins as guests enter each LEGOLAND theme park, with employees providing roaming entertainment, contests and a scavenger hunt in Miniland. Guests are encouraged to come in costume and dance at the new V.I.M. (Very Important Monsters) Dance Party hosted by Lord Vampyre.

The Halloween-themed events also include a new show dubbed Operation Monster Squad, which inspires guests to put their best foot forward to prove they can walk, grumble and dance like a monster.

Brick-or-Treat has become a popular annual tradition for the amusement park brand and it wouldn't be the same without giving away tricks and treats to all the little monsters, including candy, pop badges and a commemorative themed brick.

In addition, LEGOLAND Resorts will offer Halloween-themed food and beverage options, such as a limited-edition pumpkin spice twist on the park’s signature Granny's Apple Fries.

As part of a general admission ticket, Monster Party includes access to the new Great Monster Chase 4D movie, meet and greets featuring LEGO characters, entry to the V.I.M. Dance Party and rides on the Disco Dragon Coaster.

At LEGOLAND California, the Halloween party will run every Saturday between September 17 and October 29, while the festivities at the Florida park will take place every weekend between September 24 and October 30.

LEGOLAND New York will host the Monster Party every weekend between October 1-30.

