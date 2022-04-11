LEGOLAND New York Resort Opens for First Full Season
Entertainment Donald Wood April 11, 2022
LEGOLAND New York Resort has officially opened for its first full season with a bricktastic celebration complete with live music, dancing, giveaways, confetti and a special pyrotechnic show.
As part of the festivities, top state government and tourism officials, including Ross Levi, Executive Director and Vice President of New York State Division of Tourism and Empire State Development, were in attendance to celebrate the start of the spring and summer tourism season.
The first families that entered LEGOLAND New York’s iconic entrance arch were met by a brass band, building competition and an opening dance before a parade of characters initiated the countdown to the opening.
The celebration ended with a pyrotechnic display as families streamed into the theme park.
“We are thrilled to welcome travelers from all over the State and world as LEGOLAND New York Resort opens for the season,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said. “This unique, family friendly destination has been a boon to the local economy and is an integral part of the state's tourism industry. The future is bright for LEGOLAND New York, and we look forward to many successful seasons to come as we continue our economic comeback from COVID-19.”
Throughout 2022, LEGOLAND New York will debut new attractions, events, shows, characters and models, including LEGO City Water Playground, a food and beverage outlet and three new entertainment shows at two brand-new stages.
In addition to an even bigger and better Brick-or-Treat bash in October, the Park will debut its first-ever Red, White & BOOM celebration and fireworks display on July 4th and its first annual Holiday Bricktacular in December.
“There's so much excitement around family travel this year, and we can't wait for our guests to experience all of the memorable and awesome experiences we have in store for them this season,” LEGOLAND New York Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson said. “As we gear up for our first full year of operation, the Park's most exciting 2022 developments were inspired by our guests and our team's dedication to providing even more fun with each new season.”
