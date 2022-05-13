LEGOLAND California Adds Ferrari Build and Race Attraction
Entertainment Donald Wood May 13, 2022
LEGOLAND California Resort announced the debut of its newest attraction, LEGO Ferrari Build and Race.
As part of the grand-opening celebration, LEGOLAND California unveiled a life-size, bright red Ferrari F40 model developed by the LEGO Group. The model took more than 3,800 hours to build and measures 14 feet long, 6.5 feet wide, four feet tall and more than 3,000 pounds.
The LEGO Ferrari attraction lets guests build, test and race their very own LEGO Ferrari at one of three tracks, which include the test zone, steering test track and speed test track. Each track offers guests different obstacles, challenges and a chance to clock in the fastest time.
Once done testing their LEGO Ferrari creations, visitors can digitally scan their cars and virtually race them to capture the fastest lap time. Guests can personalize their vehicle down to its engine size, tire specs, power, aerodynamics and design.
“Kicking off what is anticipated to be one of the biggest vacation seasons to date, LEGOLAND California is thrilled to bring this first-of-its-kind attraction to Carlsbad, California,” LEGOLAND California President Kurt Stocks said. “On the heels of Miami's Grand Prix, we know what a thrill the Formula 1 races can be, and we're excited to give our guests a taste of that experience here at the Park.”
Visitors will have three laps on the LEGO Ferrari Build and Race track to set their fastest time using touchpads to give their car extra acceleration and pass competitors through straightaways.
Families can join in the fun by viewing overhead monitors with a bird's eye view of the action and leaderboards displaying the status of current races and highlighting top performers of the day.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on California
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS