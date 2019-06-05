LISTEN: Cuba Travel Restrictions, Sex Island and More on the TravelPulse Podcast
Entertainment Patrick Clarke June 05, 2019
Mark Murphy is all-new with another special guest this week on the TravelPulse Podcast.
In episode 40, the travel expert is joined by travAlliancemedia COO Michael Terkanian to discuss the hottest topics at the intersection of travel, politics and finance, including new Cuba travel restrictions imposed by the Trump administration.
"Why Cuba? Why now? In a word, Venezuela. The reason they're doing it is because of the Cuban influence right now on the ground in Venezuela. They have military advisors and other folks on the ground who are backing the Maduro regime," says Murphy. "I feel bad for these travelers because I've been there and it's a great destination.
Some people have saved for two or three years for their dream trip and now they're not going."
Later, the TravelPulse founder and CEO provides some advice for travelers in the wake of a few troubling incidents involving American tourists in the Dominican Republic.
"If you're going to book stuff and you don't know the country, what are you doing? Talk to a travel agent. They will give you advice and make sure you get insurance and other things to protect yourself in case something does happen."
Listen to episode 40 of "TravelPulse: The Intersection of Travel—Where Politics, Finance, and Travel Meet" in its entirety below:
