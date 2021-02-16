New 2022 Vacation Packages Now Available for Walt Disney World
Entertainment Lauren Bowman February 16, 2021
COVID-19 turned travel upside down for the past year, and even though travel is starting to bounce back with lots of pent-up demand, it may not look the same as it did before.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t still have a great trip. In fact, a trip to Walt Disney World might just be the extra magical vacation you and your family need to bounce back.
Special 2022 Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages are now available to book.
It’s important to note that Walt Disney World resort does not allow for bookings more than 500 days in advance – and although vacation packages are available for part of next year, you may have to wait to book for later in the year. All Disney Vacation Club hotels operate on a rolling 11-month schedule for bookings. And some resort hotels have yet to reopen – nor have they had an anticipated reopening date announced.
There are plenty of perks from staying on-property while visiting Walt Disney World Resort – like transportation to and from the parks, getting to stay immersed in the magic and even in-room celebrations. There are resort hotels that can fit every traveler’s budget.
Many guests feel safer visiting Walt Disney World than being in their hometown because of all the new health and safety protocols in place and enforced.
As the pandemic changes, it’s important to stay up to date on all new rules and regulations – so working with a specialized travel advisor right now is extra beneficial.
