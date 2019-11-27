Last updated: 12:02 PM ET, Wed November 27 2019

New After Dark Events Coming to Disneyland in 2020

Entertainment Lauren Bowman November 27, 2019

80s Nite at Disneyland Park Artist Concept
80s Nite at Disneyland Park Artist Concept (Photo via Disneyland)

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are taking a page out of Walt Disney World’s book and adding special After Dark events this coming year.

The special nighttime parties will each be themed and occur after the parks have closed. Guests will need to purchase a separate ticket to attend the events, but they will get access to unique merchandise geared to each celebration, exclusive food offerings, specialty entertainment and entry to some – not all – of the rides at the parks at greatly reduced wait times due to the limited number of tickets sold for each event.

Tickets go on sale December 3rd for Disneyland Resort Annual Passholders and on December 4th for the general public.

You May Also Like

Royal Princess Arrives at Port of Los Angeles Cruise Industry a Big Jolt to California Economy Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

AC Hotel Los Angeles South Bay AC Hotel Los Angeles South Bay Offers a Truly Unique LA... Hotel & Resort

Bleu Wake Lake cruise on Lake Tahoe Lake Tahoe: The Sapphire Jewel of the Sierra Destination & Tourism

Travel technology, booking Skyscanner Reveals Top Deals for Black Friday and Cyber... Features & Advice

Couple taking a selfie on a cruise ship Cruise Industry Contributed Nearly $53 Billion to US... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

80s Nite

Disneyland Park is kicking off the schedule with an 80’s Nite on January 29th. With totally gnarly outfits and a live VJ in the Fantasyland Theatre, guests will get to shake their groove thing to some of the decade’s biggest hits before enjoying an exclusive firework show “Awesome After Dark – Fireworks to the Max!”. Visitors will also get the chance to see characters from yesteryear with ‘throwback’ meet and greets.

Sweethearts’ Nite

Celebrate Valentine’s Day early with Sweethearts’ Nite on February 12th and 13th at Disneyland Park. Dress to the nines for a ritzy royal ball where you can dance the night away or meet all your favorite Disney couples at the character meet and greets.

PIXAR Nite

What better place to host PIXAR Nite than at Disney California Adventure Park on March 5th? The already deck-out PIXAR park will have even more specialty themed food offerings and a chance to meet elusive PIXAR characters like Joy and Sadness from “Inside Out”.

Villians Nite

Much like Walt Disney World’s Villians Nite, Disney California Adventure Park will have its own spin on the event on April 30th. Find some of Disney’s most popular villains decked out in their lairs for special photo opportunities, enjoy the Villains Cabaret or join in one of the dance parties taking place throughout the park. And of course, there will be one-of-a-kind food offerings and souvenirs to load up on throughout your visit.

For more information on Anaheim, California

For more Entertainment News

More by Lauren Bowman

Lauren Bowman
Cirque du Soleil, show, travel

Cirque du Soleil Announces New Attraction in Mexico

LEGOLAND Florida Offers Seven Days of Black Friday Deals

Disney Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at New 2020 Cirque du Soleil Production

Disney World Guests Search For Couple Who Gifted Daughter A Ring

Disney World Announces New 4-Park Magic Ticket

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS