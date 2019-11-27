New After Dark Events Coming to Disneyland in 2020
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are taking a page out of Walt Disney World’s book and adding special After Dark events this coming year.
The special nighttime parties will each be themed and occur after the parks have closed. Guests will need to purchase a separate ticket to attend the events, but they will get access to unique merchandise geared to each celebration, exclusive food offerings, specialty entertainment and entry to some – not all – of the rides at the parks at greatly reduced wait times due to the limited number of tickets sold for each event.
Tickets go on sale December 3rd for Disneyland Resort Annual Passholders and on December 4th for the general public.
80s Nite
Disneyland Park is kicking off the schedule with an 80’s Nite on January 29th. With totally gnarly outfits and a live VJ in the Fantasyland Theatre, guests will get to shake their groove thing to some of the decade’s biggest hits before enjoying an exclusive firework show “Awesome After Dark – Fireworks to the Max!”. Visitors will also get the chance to see characters from yesteryear with ‘throwback’ meet and greets.
Sweethearts’ Nite
Celebrate Valentine’s Day early with Sweethearts’ Nite on February 12th and 13th at Disneyland Park. Dress to the nines for a ritzy royal ball where you can dance the night away or meet all your favorite Disney couples at the character meet and greets.
PIXAR Nite
What better place to host PIXAR Nite than at Disney California Adventure Park on March 5th? The already deck-out PIXAR park will have even more specialty themed food offerings and a chance to meet elusive PIXAR characters like Joy and Sadness from “Inside Out”.
Villians Nite
Much like Walt Disney World’s Villians Nite, Disney California Adventure Park will have its own spin on the event on April 30th. Find some of Disney’s most popular villains decked out in their lairs for special photo opportunities, enjoy the Villains Cabaret or join in one of the dance parties taking place throughout the park. And of course, there will be one-of-a-kind food offerings and souvenirs to load up on throughout your visit.
