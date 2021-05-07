New After Hours 'BOO BASH' Event Coming to Walt Disney World This Fall
In celebration of being halfway to Halloween, Walt Disney World announced that there will be a special after-hours celebration this year.
Occurring on select nights from August 10th until October 31st, guests at Magic Kingdom will get to enjoy the Disney After Hours BOO BASH.
A special ticket will need to be purchased to attend the event, but that – and their love for Disney and Halloween – is all visitors need. No daytime ticket or Disney Park Pass theme park reservation is needed.
The Disney After Hours event will begin at 7 p.m. and give participants access to more than 20 of the park’s beloved attractions, all at a lower capacity. There will be Halloween-themed mini parades, characters, themed treats and of course, candy.
Visitors can even dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes to celebrate with characters if it meets the park’s Costume Guidelines.
This event seems to be an ode to the well-loved after-hours event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party that took place annually before the pandemic. Now operating with increased health and safety protocols, it’s exciting to see any After Hours event returning to the theme park.
Tickets for the event are set to go on sale next month, and those who already have a reservation at one of the Walt Disney World resort hotels will get an earlier purchase window.
