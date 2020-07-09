New-Look Cinderella Castle to Greet Disney Guests at Magic Kingdom
Iconic Cinderella Castle's royal makeover is nearly complete just in time for Walt Disney World Resort's phased reopening, which begins with the opening of Disney's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom theme parks on Saturday, July 11.
EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios will follow on July 15.
Disney announced plans to enhance Cinderella Castle to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the namesake animated classic back in February, one month before parks were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fortunately, crews were able to continue renovation work on the 189-foot-tall castle, which originally opened in 1971.
"Walt Disney Imagineering helped select the new royal color scheme to give Cinderella Castle its glistening new look," Jason Kirk, Vice President, Magic Kingdom Park, wrote in a Disney Parks blog post on Wednesday. "Special elements, such as a sapphire dusting on the blue rooftops and gold trim, were added to make the iconic spires sparkle in the sun."
The lucky few who've managed to gain entry to the park prior to this weekend's official reopening have been busy sharing photos of the new-look icon to Instagram and other social media platforms.
