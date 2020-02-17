Last updated: 03:32 PM ET, Mon February 17 2020

Cinderella’s Castle Is Getting a Magical Makeover

Entertainment Mackenzie Cullen February 17, 2020

Cinderella's Castle - Walt Disney World Resort
PHOTO: Concept image of Cinderella's Castle post-makeover. (photo via Walt Disney World Resort)

While Walt Disney World is home to some of the best-known rides in the world, including The Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain and The Haunted Mansion, no Disney attraction is more iconic than the heart of the park itself: Cinderella’s Castle.

To celebrate the 70th birthday of the animated classic, Cinderella, Walt Disney World will be giving the castle the royal treatment with a brand-new makeover.

The concept image of the castle’s new look has been released, which includes a rich, inviting color scheme with light pink towers and royal blue spires. As if that doesn't remind us that the castle is fit for one of Disney’s most iconic princesses, the entire castle will be completed with dazzling gold trim.

These enchanting new enhancements will begin in the coming weeks and continue into the summer. However, the renovations will not interfere with the castle’s associated events, such as “Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire” and “Happily Ever After.”

Built as the centerpiece of the Magic Kingdom in 1971, the castle has been delighting children and adults alike for decades. The 189-foot structure houses a host of attractions inside, including the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and Cinderella’s Royal Table restaurant.

