Oktoberfest Returning to Germany With No COVID-Related Restrictions
Entertainment Donald Wood August 04, 2022
Germany announced its annual Oktoberfest festival would return this fall after two years of canceled events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to The Associated Press, Oktoberfest head Clemens Baumgaertner said the festival would kick off on September 17 and run through October 3 in Munich, with no COVID-related restrictions in place.
At the 2022 edition of the over-200-year-old event, organizers are preparing for around 487 beer breweries, restaurants, fish and meat grills, wine vendors and other vendors to take over the city.
Oktoberfest will open daily at 9 a.m. local time and close at 10:30 p.m., with the last orders being taken at 9:30 p.m. Prices for the traditional one-liter mugs of beer will be between $12 and $15, a 15 percent increase compared to 2019.
“The Wiesn will take place,” Baumgaertner told The AP. “It will take place like we know it from 2019, and not in any other way.”
As for some of the traditional Bavarian dishes expected to be sold at the event, travelers can enjoy blood and liver sausage, pork belly, bread dumplings, roasted ox, braised venison, homemade spaetzle pasta and more.
Before the pandemic, an estimated six million people visited the festival each year.
Earlier this year, the German National Tourist Office announced a program to encourage travelers from the United States to visit the country by showcasing its sustainability, responsibility and cultural sites in exciting new ways.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
MGM Resorts International Restaurants Honored With Wine Spectator Awards
For more information on Germany
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS