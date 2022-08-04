Last updated: 12:11 PM ET, Thu August 04 2022

Oktoberfest Returning to Germany With No COVID-Related Restrictions

Entertainment Donald Wood August 04, 2022

Beer at Oktoberfest
Beer at Oktoberfest. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images/Nikada)

Germany announced its annual Oktoberfest festival would return this fall after two years of canceled events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Associated Press, Oktoberfest head Clemens Baumgaertner said the festival would kick off on September 17 and run through October 3 in Munich, with no COVID-related restrictions in place.

At the 2022 edition of the over-200-year-old event, organizers are preparing for around 487 beer breweries, restaurants, fish and meat grills, wine vendors and other vendors to take over the city.

Oktoberfest will open daily at 9 a.m. local time and close at 10:30 p.m., with the last orders being taken at 9:30 p.m. Prices for the traditional one-liter mugs of beer will be between $12 and $15, a 15 percent increase compared to 2019.

“The Wiesn will take place,” Baumgaertner told The AP. “It will take place like we know it from 2019, and not in any other way.”

As for some of the traditional Bavarian dishes expected to be sold at the event, travelers can enjoy blood and liver sausage, pork belly, bread dumplings, roasted ox, braised venison, homemade spaetzle pasta and more.

Before the pandemic, an estimated six million people visited the festival each year.

Earlier this year, the German National Tourist Office announced a program to encourage travelers from the United States to visit the country by showcasing its sustainability, responsibility and cultural sites in exciting new ways.

