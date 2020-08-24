Rescued Sea Turtles Recover at Xcaret's Turtle Hospital
Three sea turtles found in Isla Mujeres, Mexico are recovering at Xcaret Park Turtle Hospital, one of Mexico’s largest and oldest eco-sustainable parks.
One of the turtles was a Hawksbill sea turtle, found stranded on a dock on Saturday, August 8. Veterinarians at Xcaret’s Turtle Hospital diagnosed the turtle with malnutrition, and it is expected to make a full recovery. It will be released back into the wild in a few weeks.
The other two sea turtles, another Hawksbill and a Loggerhead sea turtle, were both found floating unresponsive in separate locations. They were diagnosed with severe sepsis and are still in critical condition. They are responding well to treatment.
Hawksbill sea turtles are critically endangered, and Loggerheads are vulnerable to being endangered. The conservation of both of these incredible species is crucial for marine ecosystems like coral reefs.
Xcaret Park Turtle Hospital houses Mexico’s largest sea turtle hospital. It rescues and rehabilitates many different sea turtles, later releasing them into the wild once they’ve recovered.
The Xcaret Sea Turtle Conservation Program recovered 3.7 tons of waste from beaches and turtle nesting areas, as well as reintroduced 1,763,135 sea turtle hatchlings into the ocean last year alone.
