SeaWorld Parks Offering Free Admission for US Military Veterans and Families
Entertainment SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Laurie Baratti July 22, 2020
Beginning today, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is offering free admission to its SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and Busch Gardens Tampa parks for U.S. military veterans, and up to three of their family members or friends.
U.S. military veterans and retirees can visit WavesOfHonor.com to procure their complimentary, one-day pass(es), valid through November 11, 2020. The same offer will become available at SeaWorld San Diego and Busch Gardens Williamsburg when those parks reopen.
Since its ‘Waves of Honor’ program first launched in 2005, more than ten million active-duty military members, veterans and their families have experienced the wonder of SeaWorld’s family of parks for free. This year, on top of the free-ticket offer, U.S. military members can opt to purchase up to four additional guest passes at 50-percent off for visits to SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio or Busch Gardens Tampa.
Those who take advantage of this offer can also enjoy $10 off of the ‘All-Day Dining’ option and half-pricing when purchasing ‘Quick Queue Unlimited’, the brand's front-of-line access feature on its attractions at SeaWorld Orlando and San Antonio Parks, and Busch Gardens Tampa.
"It is an honor and a privilege for our SeaWorld and Busch Gardens family to extend free park admission to our country's veterans and their families, and provide them with memorable experiences that are not only fun, but more importantly safe," said Marc Swanson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "Our long-standing commitment to members of the US military through the Waves of Honor program is our way of saying thank you to all of the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for this country."
As part of the parks’ new health and safety protocols, capacities are carefully monitored and capped to enable effective social distancing and provide a fun, safe environment where all visitors can comfortably enjoy their experience. Therefore, guests must make online reservations for entry on a specific date and availability is limited, so customers are encouraged to make reservations early.
For more information, visit wavesofhonor.com.
For more information on SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, San Antonio, Orlando, Tampa
For more Entertainment News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS