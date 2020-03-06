Challenges Await New Disney CEO Bob Chapek
Features & Advice Rich Thomaselli March 06, 2020
Stepping into the shoes of someone widely regarded as one of the best chief executive officers to ever helm a company is difficult.
After all, the legacy of Bob Iger, who stepped down last month as CEO of Walt Disney Co., is set in stone. Disney’s stock price, $112.59 per share as of March 5, is more than four times what it was just 10 years ago as Iger transformed the company from theme park owner/movie maker to media conglomerate.
But new Disney CEO Bob Chapek – somewhat of a surprise pick to some Disney observers who thought Disney+ executive Kevin Mayer was a more likely choice – won’t have a heck of a lot of time to worry about whether he can live up to Iger’s legacy.
No, Chapek will have his own issues to deal with.
“This is not about Chapek vs. Iger vs. Kevin Mayer,” LightShed’s Rich Greenfield, a longtime media analyst, told the Washington Post. “This is about the fact that there’s a significant challenge in nearly every one of Disney’s core businesses.”
Here are some of the items on Chapek’s agenda.
The Coronavirus
The most near-term challenge for Chapek will be how the company handles the spread of the coronavirus and the myriad issues that it brings.
According to the Washington Post, the company has already closed parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong indefinitely, resulting in a loss of $175 million by its own estimates. Tokyo Disneyland is shut down until March 16.
But the bulk of the outbreak is centered in Asia, and Disney’s entities in the U.S. – Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise Lines – are far more lucrative.
To be fair, it’s a no-win situation for Disney. The company is so large, and so well-respected, that it is the bell-weather for other theme parks and public events as they wait and play the “Let’s see what Disney does first” game.
Moreover, there’s no middle ground for Chapek. Move too soon to close the parks and he risks internal scrutiny over potential lost income. Wait too long and he risks being labeled a profiteer in the court of public opinion.
For now, WDW told People magazine that it is monitoring the situation and taking precautions.
“We have very stringent sanitation procedures in place at Walt Disney World Resort. We are in close contact with health agencies for information and guidance, and at this time, we are continuing to communicate to our Cast the importance of preventative measures such as frequent handwashing and rigorous cleaning processes,” a spokesperson said. “For guest convenience, we have placed additional hand sanitizers throughout our parks and resorts and will adjust our protocols as the situation warrants.”
Working With Travel Agents
Chapek has been with Disney for 27 years, heading up such diverse businesses as home video and consumer products, but also the theme park business.
That could be an extra boon for travel agents and advisors.
“Chapek has been a part of Disney Parks, which is great for us Disney Parks fans and travel agency owners that have a focus on Disney destinations. Chapek knows how the parks operate and that keeping up with new attractions, resorts, and offerings is key,” Steve Griswold told TravelPulse.
Griswold is a former Disney employee who now owns a Disney-centric travel agency, Pixie Vacations, in Georgia. He also hosts a weekly podcast, MouseChat, with his wife and co-owner, Lisa.
“It will be interesting to see how Chapek works with Disney Inside Sales and the travel agent community to support, create and provide unique offers like Disney vacation packages to keep growing the business with travel agents,” Griswold said. “I hope expanding and growing the travel agency side of Disney will be a key focus.”
Financial Growth
Griswold noted that when he worked at Disney and Michael Eisner was the CEO, Eisner would strive to hit a 20 percent growth target each year. That included the introduction of Disney MGM Studios, Disney's Animal Kingdom, Pleasure Island, Euro Disney in Paris and more during his tenure.
Iger took that to a new level with deals to acquire Pixar, Lucas Films and the Star Wars saga – which spawned a ridiculously popular new Star Wars Land at Disney World – Marvel and Fox’s movie arm, making Disney a big-time content provider.
But there are bumps in the road to growing those businesses and reaping the success.
Disney owns ABC and ESPN, but the Post noted that the research firm UBS projects more than 6 million new homes will cancel traditional TV subscriptions in 2020, essentially matching the figure from 2019.
That was a huge reason that Disney got into the streaming business with Disney+, but it still has to broker carriage deals with foreign television.
From a movie standpoint, Disney movies accounted for a third of all U.S. ticket sales last year, which were almost $35 billion. But the Star Wars trilogy seemingly just ended that franchise of films, and Marvel’s ‘Endgame’ put something of a cap on The Avengers.
And now, the live version of Disney’s Mulan is set to come out later this month. Filmed partially in China, Disney was expecting big crowds at Chinese theaters, which accounted for more than 20 percent of global movie ticket sales last year. Except the coronavirus has all but shuttered movie houses in China since the government is discouraging large gatherings in the country.
“The path gets a lot harder for Disney from here on out,” Lloyd Greif, a prominent Los Angeles-based investor who follows Disney closely, told the Post. “The company has an incredibly lofty valuation, and the rubber’s going to hit the road soon.”
Disney World
Much has been put into place on Iger’s watch that Chapek will have to oversee when it comes to the happiest place on Earth.
EPCOT is going through a transformation to update the park. It was Walt Disney himself who envisioned the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, spinning it as a futuristic city. But after 50 years, the future from its debut in 1971 has come and gone.
In addition comes a new hotel on the property – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – that will open in 2021.
And, 2021 marks Disney World’s 50th anniversary. That alone, with the pressure to put on a celebration unsurpassed by any other event, is enough to make Chapek count sheep at night.
Iger's Shadow
Iger was beloved by everybody from the Disney family itself, to the Disney Co. family, to investors, to analysts, to, indirectly, anyone from the general public who ever rode Space Mountain or watched sharks swim behind glass while eating at the Land of the Seas restaurant or hugged Mickey Mouse.
For better or worse, Chapek’s tenure will be linked to – and compared with – Iger, who is remaining with the company in an expanded creative role through 2021.
And, for better or worse, Iger’s legacy will be somewhat judged by how Chapek fares.
“I think my role is now to take the strategic pillars that [Iger] so well established over the last 15 years, work on those and implement those in the marketplace – most importantly our direct-to-consumer initiatives,” Chapek said in an interview with CNBC. “But we also need to look around the corner for what disruption is going on in the marketplace that would necessitate a fresh look at those things.”
Tuna Amobi, an entertainment analyst at the investment-research firm CFRA, told the Washington Post he thinks Disney will be just fine.
“You have to remember Disney is a very cyclical company,” Amobi said. “The important thing is the fundamentals are still very much in place.”
For more information on Orlando, Tokyo, Anaheim
For more Features & Advice News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS