Six Flags Announces Series of Winter Holiday Events at US Theme Parks

Spend time with family and friends at Six Flags park. (photo via Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Media)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced it would usher in the winter holiday travel period with three spectacular holiday events running between November and January.

Six Flags is bringing back its annual Holiday in the Park celebration, which will feature millions of LED lights, hundreds of Christmas trees, meet-and-greets with holiday-inspired characters, seasonal menu items, fire pits, holiday backdrops for photo opportunities, strolling carolers and more.

The company’s Six Flags New England, Six Flags Great America, and Six Flags St. Louis theme parks will also host Holiday in the Park Lights, which is a walk-thru event with select family rides and attractions available.

“Our Holiday in the Park Lights and Drive-Thru events were a huge hit with our guests in 2020, and they are back by popular demand at select parks,” Six Flags Senior Vice President Bonnie Weber said. “Our traditional Holiday in the Park offerings truly make Six Flags the best place to take in the magic and wonder of this special time of year.”

“We are transforming our parks into beautiful, winter wonderlands as we prepare to welcome our guests for a holiday celebration like no other,” Weber said.

Holiday in the Park Lights also offers miles of light shows, live musical performances, photo opportunities with costumed characters, special seasonal treats and interactive holiday activities for the whole family.

At Six Flags Great Adventure, Six Flags Great America and Six Flags New England, guests can enjoy the sights and sounds of the Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience. The event features themed sections aglow with millions of holiday lights, a seasonal soundtrack, live entertainment along the route and more.

