Six Flags Magic Mountain to Open Tallest, Longest Single-Rail Roller Coaster

Wonder Woman Flight of Courage at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Wonder Woman Flight of Courage at Six Flags Magic Mountain. (photo via Six Flags Media)

California’s Six Flags Magic Mountain announced plans to open the tallest and longest single-rail roller coaster on the planet next summer.

Officials from the theme park announced Wonder Woman Flight of Courage would feature over 3,300 feet of track, stand 131 feet in the air and reach speeds of up to 58 miles per hour. The ride would also become Magic Mountain’s record-breaking 20th coaster.

Wonder Woman Flight of Courage is scheduled to debut in Summer 2022.

The new attraction will be located in the six-acre DC Universe area of the theme park, which is also scheduled to undergo an expansion and remodeling that will feature an innovative restaurant and bar experience, plus retail locations.

“This is a historic milestone for our park as we introduce the latest addition to our unrivaled coaster dynasty,” Magic Mountain President Don McCoy said. “Our partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment makes this accomplishment even more exciting, as we integrate the legacy of an iconic DC superhero into the theming of the ride.”

As guests enter the ride queue, influenced by Greek architecture and featuring tropical landscaping, they will be immersed in the story of Wonder Woman’s life and how she obtained her superpowers.

Riders will join forces with the superhero in the fight for truth, justice and equality as they embark on a journey of heroic feats, propelling through dives, banks, rolls and turns designed to challenge the bravest of thrill-seekers.

