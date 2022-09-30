Sports Tourism and Relaxation in Cozumel, Mexico
Entertainment Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera September 30, 2022
Cozumel, Mexico continues to demonstrate its greatness, proof of which is the reactivation of its overnight tourism and the increase in the number of flights. So far this year, the island has maintained the growth in routes and frequencies in October, November and December to cities in the central and southwestern United States and Canada.
Figures reported by Grupo ASUR indicate that in the first eight months of this year, Cozumel received 464,226,222 air travelers, of which 115,228 were domestic flights, and 348,794 were international connections.
In figures for 2021, the island's airport received 531,675 passengers, and with four months to go before the end of the year, it is expected to surpass last year's figures.
Cozumel and Air Tourists
Darío Flota Ocampo, general director of the State Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ), pointed out that the presence in Cozumel of tourists arriving by air has been intensified in international events, with caravans and presence in fairs. Flota also indicated that alliances with airlines had allowed an essential increase in travelers to the island, considered one of the best diving destinations in the world.
Cozumel's airport has joined strategies and signed alliances with airlines such as American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest, WestJet, Sun Country, and Air Canada, from cities such as Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Montreal and Toronto.
Volaris, Viva Aerobus, Magnicharter, and Aeromar -Mexican airlines- have marked their presence in Cozumel, connecting Mexico City, Monterrey, and Merida. These connections generate a more significant national company for visitors seeking sun and beach experiences, diving, weddings, and honeymoon trips.
The number of tourists arriving by air to Cozumel will close the year with significant events such as the Ironman, a traditional event on the island that attracts hundreds of people and athletes who travel with their families to this relevant competition that includes swimming, running, and cycling activities.
Ironman in Cozumel, Ready
With the participation of 2,500 athletes from 42 countries, the recent 11th edition of the Mazda Ironman 70.3 provided various benefits for the inhabitants of Cozumel that result in economic reactivation.
Badih Sleme Flores, Director of Tourism and Economic Development of Quintana Roo, welcomed the organizers and athletes who, with their participation, make the competitions that take place on the island like this one contribute to maintaining the positioning of Cozumel as a "sports tourism destination."
Pablo Aguilar Torres, representative of the Tourism Promotion Council in Cozumel, spoke of the state government's strategy to position Cozumel as a Sports Island in Mexico and at international fairs.
Cozumel has enough attractions for the athletes to enjoy during the competition or the family and friends accompanying them. He also thanked the municipal government for doing everything possible for this event to take place, as well as the private initiative.
Present at this meeting were the elite athletes Palmira Alvarez from Mexico, the Argentinean Romina Palacios, and the defending champion of the Ironman 70.3 2021 edition, Luciano Taccone. They coincided in praising the natural beauty of the island and the warmth of the Cozumeleños.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Cozumel, Mexico
For more Entertainment News
More by Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS