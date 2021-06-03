Trailer Released for New Movie About Anthony Bourdain
Entertainment Patrick Clarke June 03, 2021
A new film about the life of the late American chef and world traveler Anthony Bourdain is set to hit theaters this summer, and a newly-released trailer provides a preview of what fans and viewers can expect.
Directed and produced by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville, "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain," will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11 before opening in theaters in the United States on July 16. The movie will later air on CNN and HBO Max.
"Travel isn't always pretty. You go away, you learn, you get scarred, marked, changed in the process," Bourdain says in the two-and-a-half-minute trailer released on Thursday.
Anthony Bourdain. A life unknown.— Roadrunner (@RoadrunnerMovie) June 3, 2021
Watch the trailer now for Morgan Neville’s #ROADRUNNER: A Film About Anthony Bourdain. In theaters July 16. pic.twitter.com/fduu3qazc7
The beloved author of bestseller Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly and host of adventure programs such as "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations," "The Layover" and "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" died by suicide in June 2018 at the age of 61.
