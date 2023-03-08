TravelPulse Podcast: 2023 Spring Break Travel
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff March 08, 2023
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Michele Lindsay of Blue Pointe Travel and Stacey McEwen of Vacations Unlimited to discuss the top trending news in the travel industry, including the DOJ's decision to block the JetBlue-Spirit merger, Europe's entry fee charge, and more.
Later, the two guests share their insights into what's trending this spring break travel season, as well as offer up advice for their fellow travel advisors.
The spring break discussion begins around the 19-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, TuneIn, and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Want to sponsor the show? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
