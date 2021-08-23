Last updated: 04:08 PM ET, Mon August 23 2021

TravelPulse Podcast: CDC Doctor Discusses Vaccinated Travel vs. Unvaccinated Travel

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 23, 2021

TravelPulse Podcast
TravelPulse Podcast

On this week's episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman opens the show by breaking down the top trending stories in the travel industry from the last week, including cruise updates and the extension of the federal mask mandate.

Later in the show, Bowman interviews CDC doctor Kristina Angelo. She shares her insights into the differences in how vaccinated travelers should prepare for trips compared to unvaccinated travelers, as well as tips for staying safe on the road.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

For more Entertainment News

More by TravelPulse Staff

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano at Park Theater

Despite Delta Variant, Las Vegas Continues To Lure Headliners

$185 Million Entertainment Complex Opens in Puerto Rico

Disney Releases New Details About ‘The Princess and The Frog’ Reimagining of Splash Mountain

Disney Parks Announces New Genie Service and Lightning Lane

Walt Disney World Resort Shares Health & Safety Update

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS