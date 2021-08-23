TravelPulse Podcast: CDC Doctor Discusses Vaccinated Travel vs. Unvaccinated Travel
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 23, 2021
On this week's episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman opens the show by breaking down the top trending stories in the travel industry from the last week, including cruise updates and the extension of the federal mask mandate.
Later in the show, Bowman interviews CDC doctor Kristina Angelo. She shares her insights into the differences in how vaccinated travelers should prepare for trips compared to unvaccinated travelers, as well as tips for staying safe on the road.
