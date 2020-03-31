TravelPulse Podcast: Expert Financial Advice to Navigate COVID-19 Crisis
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff March 31, 2020
The TravelPulse Podcast is back with another episode on the latest happenings in the industry.
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan talk about the CARES Act and how travel advisors can benefit from it.
Additionally, the two discuss what's going on in the cruise world and how many lines have extended the suspension of operations into May.
Later, the hosts interview travel and credit card expert Sara Rathner of NerdWallet to get her insight on finances and the travel world. For more from NerdWallet, check out their COVID-19 Guide as well as their Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Calculator.
