TravelPulse Podcast: First-Hand Look at What International Travel Is Like During the Pandemic
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 30, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including Europe banning Americans from travel and the proposal of a new vacation tax credit bill.
Later, the two are joined by Paul and Sally Jane Smith of the TravelSmiths as they detail their experience of what it was like traveling to Cancun and the Rivera Maya region this month as well as insight and actionable tips for travel advisors looking to sell that area.
You can view the entire interview with the TravelSmiths here on YouTube.
