TravelPulse Podcast: How CDC’s New Advisory Is Impacting the Cruise Industry
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff January 04, 2022
Happy New Year and happy #TravelTuesday!
In this episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the latest trending stories in the travel industry, including destination updates and the wild holiday travel scene from Christmas and New Year's weekend.
Later, Bowman interviews Charles Sylvia, VP, Industry and Trade Relations for Cruise Lines International Association. Sylvia shares insights into how the latest CDC advisory against cruising will impact the industry as well as what's in store for 2022.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Master Aruba and Get Rewarded by Becoming an Aruba Certified Expert
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS