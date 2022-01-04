Last updated: 04:56 PM ET, Tue January 04 2022

TravelPulse Podcast: How CDC’s New Advisory Is Impacting the Cruise Industry

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff January 04, 2022

In this episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the latest trending stories in the travel industry, including destination updates and the wild holiday travel scene from Christmas and New Year's weekend.

Later, Bowman interviews Charles Sylvia, VP, Industry and Trade Relations for Cruise Lines International Association. Sylvia shares insights into how the latest CDC advisory against cruising will impact the industry as well as what's in store for 2022.

