TravelPulse Podcast: How Omicron Variant Is Impacting the Travel Industry
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff December 06, 2021
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
In this week's episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman opens the show discussing the latest trending topics around the travel industry.
Later in the show, Bowman is joined by Zane Kerby, President and CEO of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA). Kerby shares his insights on how the Omicron variant may impact the travel industry and where travel advisors can go from here.
