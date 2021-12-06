Last updated: 03:56 PM ET, Mon December 06 2021

TravelPulse Podcast: How Omicron Variant Is Impacting the Travel Industry

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff December 06, 2021

TravelPulse Podcast
TravelPulse Podcast

Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!

In this week's episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman opens the show discussing the latest trending topics around the travel industry.

Later in the show, Bowman is joined by Zane Kerby, President and CEO of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA). Kerby shares his insights on how the Omicron variant may impact the travel industry and where travel advisors can go from here.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

For more Entertainment News

More by TravelPulse Staff

TravelPulse Logo
2021 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, Walt Disney World

2021 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays: What to Eat...

Delta Air Lines, Hallmark Partner on In-Flight Holiday Entertainment

Fan-Favorite Festivals Return to Disneyland Resort

The Only Official ‘Game of Thrones Studio Tour’ Tickets Now on Sale

Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS