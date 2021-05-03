TravelPulse Podcast: The Heroes of the Travel Industry
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 03, 2021
Happy National Travel and Tourism Week!
On this week's show, host Eric Bowman is joined by Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners.
First, the two discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the great cruise news from the CDC last week. Then Bowman and Fee talk about the true value of the travel advisor – aka the hero of the travel industry time and time again during this pandemic.
