TravelPulse Podcast: What Family Travel Will Look Like in 2021

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff January 05, 2021

TravelPulse Podcast

Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the sad news on the passing of Sandals founder Gordon "Butch" Stewart, TSA's total numbers from 2020 and much more.

Later, the two are joined by Beth Rasor of Vacation Daze. She shares her insight into current family travel trends as well as advice for travel advisors.

