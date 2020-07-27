TravelPulse Podcast: What Is the Future for Cruising in 2020 and Beyond?
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff July 27, 2020
The TravelPulse Podcast is back with a special edition Monday episode.
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the latest naughty passengers causing issues on planes and which destinations have and have not banned US travelers.
This week's interview segment, the hosts are joined by Scott Lara, aka The Cruise Genius. Lara shares his insights on when he thinks ocean-line cruising will return, what travel advisors should be doing right now to better their business and so much more.
