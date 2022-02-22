Last updated: 10:40 AM ET, Tue February 22 2022

TRS Coral Hotel Hosts 'Love is Blind' Couples for Show’s Second Season

Entertainment Palladium Hotel Group Lacey Pfalz February 22, 2022

Palladium Hotel Group
Pool at TRS Coral Hotel. (photo via Palladium Hotel Group)

Couples on the hit reality series “Love is Blind” once again got to enjoy the all-inclusive adults-only TRS Coral Hotel in the second season of the hit show.

Episodes three, four and five of “Love is Blind” showed engaged couples enjoying bonding time at the TRS Coral Hotel, part of Palladium Hotel Group.

Located in Costa Mujeres, Mexico, the hotel has 469 suites offering either a balcony or terrace with swim-up options, a whirlpool bath and gorgeous vistas. Personal butler service, an infinity pool and an Ibiza-style beach club are just some of the hotel’s amenities.

“The exclusive amenities of TRS Coral Hotel, paired with the intimate, emerging destination of Costa Mujeres, made the perfect setting for season two of ‘Love is Blind.’” Said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Americas at Palladium Hotel Group. “Viewers will love reliving their favorite show moments with the very features that cast members enjoyed.”

A stay at the TRS Coral Hotel also includes access to the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness center, which has hydrotherapy areas, a pool, sauna and steam room, as well as the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center, the only one in North America.

