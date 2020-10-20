Universal Beijing Resort Unveils New Theme Park Details
Entertainment Donald Wood October 20, 2020
As the theme park property prepares to open next year, Universal Beijing Resort unveiled details of the multiple entertainment experiences planned for the entertainment destination.
The Beijing complex will feature an expansive theme park, a CityWalk location and two hotels, The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and the NUO Resort Hotel.
Once inside, the Chinese-inspired park will feature seven themed lands include Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, Transformers Metrobase, Minion Land, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World Isla Nublar, Hollywood and Waterworld.
Theme park fanatics enter the CityWalk entertainment complex and approach the Universal Grand Hotel, which serves as a gateway to the facility, which built its themed lands around a central lagoon.
“We and our local partners, including Beijing Tourism Group, are creating one of the most magnificent theme park destinations ever built – right here in Beijing,” Universal Beijing President Tom Mehrmann said.
“It is the fruit of co-creation, merging Universal’s decades of global theme park experience with our partner’s deep insights on China,” Mehrmann continued. “Over 100,000 constructors, more than 500 designers and artists, and more than 500 suppliers and partners from around the world jointly made the project possible, and we can’t wait to unveil this dream destination to the world next year.”
In addition to the themed lands inside the park, Universal Beijing will also boast 24 shows and entertainment experiences, including the newly unveiled Lights, Camera, Action! featured in Hollywood Boulevard and Waterworld Stunt Show.
Universal also released details on the themed lands coming to China:
—In Transformers Metrobase, the first entire Transformers land in the world exclusively built in Universal Beijing Resort, guests can choose to become “guest agents” and fight together with Autobots on thrilling rides like the Decepticoaster, the biggest and most exciting roller coaster in the Resort or the Transformers: Battle for the AllSpark, one of the most popular rides in the land or visit the Energon Power Station to "replenish energy" like a bot.
—Guests can explore The Valley of Peace of Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s beloved film franchise. Set in “Legendary China”, this is Universal’s first Kung Fu Panda-themed land. The Valley of Peace is the small town where Po, the panda hero of this story, lives. Guests can go on a Kung Fu adventure with Po, fighting against Tian Sha on a unique flume ride, Kung Fu Panda Journey of the Dragon Warrior.
—Inspired by Illumination’s Despicable Me franchise, Minion Land elates and captivates guests, welcoming them into a spectacular, one-of-a-kind immersive experience that invites them to explore iconic locations from the blockbuster films like never before. Throughout the land, guests can interact with the mischievous Minions themselves and, in the land’s signature attraction, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, guests join Gru, his daughters and the Minions for an unpredictable and utterly electrifying ride. Guests are transformed into Minions and are launched into an unforgettable trip through Gru’s Super Villain laboratory.
—Walking into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hogwarts castle perfectly embodies this incredible world full of infinite possibilities. Discover Dumbledore's Office, Defense Against the Dark Arts Classroom, Gryffindor Common Room, and the Room of Requirement. The beloved Butterbeer is also available for guests to enjoy. In addition, guests may experience an adventure like no other with Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. This can-not-miss ride will refresh guests' understanding of immersive entertainment and allow guests fly with Harry on a journey through familiar scenes in the movie and experience a completely immersive journey into the wizarding world.
—Welcome to Jurassic World Isla Nublar, inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s legendary blockbuster franchise. Guests will explore this island of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs roam the Earth again. Inside guests will find an authentic and magnificent world has been expertly brought to life in jaw-dropping detail. Guests can explore this hidden world with four unique zones filled with interactive adventures. With "Jurassic World Adventure", the main ride of this area, guests will take the All-Terrain Luxury Automatic System (ATLAS) into the wilderness of Nublar Island and embark on an adventure in the turbulent world of dinosaurs, encountering Tyrannosaurus rex, Indominus rex and Velociraptor.
