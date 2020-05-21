Last updated: 04:04 PM ET, Thu May 21 2020

Universal Orlando Aims to Open June 5

Entertainment Janeen Christoff May 21, 2020

Islands of Adventure, Universal Orlando Resort
PHOTO: Islands of Adventure theme park. (Photo courtesy Universal Orlando Resort)

Universal Orlando is looking to reopen to the public on June 5.

Universal Studios will start a phased reopening to a limited capacity with requirements for face masks. Those who don’t have a mask will be given one.

Other new safety measures include staggered parking, temperature checks and the elimination of valet parking. Interactive play areas and mist areas are closed. Menus are all single-use, and the park is trying to minimize cash transactions, but it will still be accepted.

There will also be signage that enforces social distancing throughout the park, including in lines for rides and for food.

The theme park will open on June 1 for employees as a test run. On June 3, invited guests will be able to visit, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter.

Employees will wear masks, self-check temperatures at home and then be rechecked upon arrival to work.

Florida governor Ron De Santis gave the go-ahead for Orlando theme parks to submit their plans for reopening, which Universal did on Thursday.

CityWalk reopened earlier this month with requirements for masks and temperature checks.

