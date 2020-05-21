Universal Orlando Aims to Open June 5
Entertainment Janeen Christoff May 21, 2020
Universal Orlando is looking to reopen to the public on June 5.
Universal Studios will start a phased reopening to a limited capacity with requirements for face masks. Those who don’t have a mask will be given one.
Special Detection Dogs Could Sniff Out COVID-19 at AirportsImpacting Travel
St. Kitts and Nevis Prepares to Welcome Tourists Post-PandemicDestination & Tourism
Greece Opening to Foreign Travelers in JuneDestination & Tourism
TSA Adding Extra Health, Safety Guidelines Ahead of Summer TravelAirlines & Airports
Other new safety measures include staggered parking, temperature checks and the elimination of valet parking. Interactive play areas and mist areas are closed. Menus are all single-use, and the park is trying to minimize cash transactions, but it will still be accepted.
There will also be signage that enforces social distancing throughout the park, including in lines for rides and for food.
The theme park will open on June 1 for employees as a test run. On June 3, invited guests will be able to visit, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter.
Employees will wear masks, self-check temperatures at home and then be rechecked upon arrival to work.
Florida governor Ron De Santis gave the go-ahead for Orlando theme parks to submit their plans for reopening, which Universal did on Thursday.
CityWalk reopened earlier this month with requirements for masks and temperature checks.
For more information on Florida
For more Entertainment News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS