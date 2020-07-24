Universal Cancels Halloween Horror Nights
Entertainment Donald Wood July 24, 2020
Travelers looking to experience Halloween Horror Nights this year will have to wait until 2021, as Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood announced the cancellation of the events due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
For Universal Orlando, officials have turned their attention to operating its theme parks for daytime guests and building on the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place.
this pain will be temporary. hhn is forever... and will come again. pic.twitter.com/72uyzTWDXE— Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) July 24, 2020
As for Universal Hollywood, the property continues to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around its opening timeframe, making the decision to cancel Halloween Horror Nights necessary.
Both theme parks announced plans to return in 2021 and apologized to fans.
Universal customers who already purchased a ticket or vacation package for Halloween Horror Nights have the option to use their ticket or vacation package to visit next year’s event or receive a full refund.
The options also apply to R.I.P. Tours and Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tours, while guests who utilized the “Buy an Event Night, Get a Second Event Night Free” offer will be able to use it on the 2021 events during eligible dates.
Travelers who purchased a vacation package with hotel accommodations and tickets to Halloween Horror Nights will still be able to visit Universal Orlando this fall and receive a refund for the canceled events.
